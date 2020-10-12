More than one hundred theatres, museums and cultural organisations across the East of England have been handed a life-line as the first round of grants are announced as part of the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft and The Cresset in Peterborough are among those to benefit from the funding boost.

The money is to help venues that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic and go towards making sure they have a sustainable future.

103 Venues across the East of England have been given grants

£18,431,353 For funding across the East of England

Across the East Midlands which includes Northamptonshire, 96 venues will benefit with a total of £17,164,443 being handed out in funding.

Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages. This life-changing funding will save thousands of cultural spaces loved by local communities and international audiences. Further funding is still to be announced and we are working hard to support our sector during these challenging times. Chair, Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota

The £257 million of investment has been announced today (12th October) nationally after applications were made for grants up to one million pounds.

It is part of the first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme which is being administered by Arts Council England.

Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

1,385 Cutural and creative organisations are getting financial help in the first round

The Seagull Theatre, Lowestoft Credit: The Seagull Theatre

Seagull Theatre, Lowestoft

The Seagull has been working hard to stay open and stay active during the pandemic. In July they launched a commissioning programme for freelance artists which resulted in a successful premiere evening last month.

Throughout September the Theatre had a special socially distanced season of shows every Friday alongside an online offering of live streamed concerts every Saturday.

The theatre generously 100% of the ticket sales from these events to the performers themselves.

We have been working hard since July to stay open in a safe way for our customers and this award means that we will be able to continue to do that as long as the virus allows. We have been overwhelmed with all the lovely comments from our customers who were so complimentary about the covid secure measures we. We were worried that people wouldn’t want to come, but in fact we have seen great demand. Karen Read, Manager of The Seagull Theatre

The Cresset, Peterborough - £242,286

The Cresset has been staging live events in Peterborough for over 40 years with more than 60,000 people attending live events last year.

Since March over 100 performances and events have been cancelled or rescheduled.

While the venue has announced some socially distanced performances in recent weeks including a specially adapted pantomime, the reduced capacity has a huge financial impact.