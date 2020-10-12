Research by the University of Exeter has revealed that only around a fifth of farmers plan to fully retire and hand over the business to another owner.

Andrew and Milly Fyfe from Northamptonshire took over the running of their farm five years ago.

Andrew and Milly Fyfe Credit: ITV News Anglia

Andrew is the third generation of his family to run the business in Yelvertoft near Daventry.

Even at this early stage, the couple say they don't want to fall into the same rut as many farmers of having no plans for their retirement.

It is a long way off at the minute, sort of 25 to 30 years probably, but we've got two sons now so if they've got an interested hopefully they'll be keen by then and we can hopefully retire and do something a bit less strenuous and take time to go and see the world hopefully. Andrew Fyfe, Farmer

Almost half of the farmers in the survey who said they would retire said it wouldn't be until the age of 70 Credit: ITV News Anglia

19% Farmers who have plans to fully retire

27% Farmers who haven't discussed their future plans with anyone

The university's survey, in collaboration with NFU Mutual, also revealed that almost half of those planning to retire or semi retire would only do so after the age of 70.

A lot of famers will say it's a way of life. A farmer's whole identity is wrapped up in what they do. So, the prospect of ceasing work totally at a particular date is a really difficult one for them to contemplate. Many farmers don't plan to retire at all, if they do plan to retire it's only going to semi-retirement and certainly at a much later date than 65, 66, 67. Prof Matt Lobley, University of Exeter

Andrew and Milly, on the other hand, believe it's important to have interests beyond the family farm.

When it comes to retirement we want to go and see the world, you know there's other things we'd like to do. By the time we get to retirement our children might have children and we might be more actively involved in their life and doing other things whether that be within the community, volunteering, and things like that Milly Fyfe