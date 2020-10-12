Legendary Newmarket horse Enable retired from racing

The legendary Newmarket-trained horse Enable has been retired from racing.

Prince Khalid Abdullah's's brilliant six-year-old mare won the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe twice in an illustrious career.

Enable, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, was hoping to become the first horse to win the race on three occasions, but could only finish sixth in this year's race on October 4.

Despite that though, she will still go down as one on the greatest horses of all time having amassed £10.7 million in prize-money - a record for a European-trained horse.

She also recorded 11 Group One victories, including an unprecedented three King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

In total, she won 15 of her 19 career races.

Owners Juddmonte announced the decision to retire her in a statement released on Monday morning and confirmed she will now start a breeding programme.

Her first partner will be the stallion Kingman.

"After consulting her trainer John Gosden and his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe, Prince Khalid has decided that Enable will be retired from racing and will now join the Juddmonte broodmare band to be covered by KINGMAN in 2021," Juddmonte Chief Executive Douglas Erskine Crum said.

Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe added: “She has brought so much joy to everyone who has been involved with her.

"Her elegance and forceful personality have been nurtured by John and his team at Clarehaven, especially by Imran who has looked after her with such calm and devotion.

"In her, Frankie found a willing partner to execute her ability on the racecourse. Her CV withstands the closest of inspections, very few can match what she has given to racing.”