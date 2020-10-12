Man dies after car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree near Attleborough in Norfolk.

Police were called to Shropham shortly after 2am on Sunday morning (11 October) after reports a blue Vauxhall Meriva car, which was travelling along Hargham Road, left the road.

The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva died at the scene and no-one else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and reopened shortly after 8am.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the Vauxhall Meriva before the collision, and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident.