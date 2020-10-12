Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reintroduces visitor restrictions

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has reintroduced visitor restrictions in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It means patients needing A&E should attend alone, unless with a child or vulnerable patient.

Regular visiting will only be allowed in the following exceptional circumstances:

End of life

Birthing partners

Parents of children

Where a patient has particular needs such as a learning disability or mental health issue

Those who are not allowed to visit will be offered free calls to their loved ones via a dedicated patient line, as well as virtual visits using hospital tablets and smartphones.

Families will also be able to send messages through the hospital's PALS service.

It comes as the James Paget University Hospital, also in Norfolk, reintroduces visitors restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston has also reintroduced restrictions Credit: ITV News Anglia

Visiting at the Paget will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

Patients in end of life care will be able to have a visitor. Pregnant women attending the maternity unit can bring one person for the 12 and 20 week scans, during the labour and birth of their baby.

Parents of babies receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are also permitted to be with the baby, but only one at a time.