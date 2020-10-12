Teachers raise concern about exam process as schools adapt to new covid regimes

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

Pupils have largely adapted to the new restrictions they face in school because of coronavirus, the real anxiety is around the exam process, teachers have warned.

It's really normal now so I think we're just back to the routine. Pupil, Chesterton Community College, Cambridge

There are already concerns about the weeks of learning pupils have missed, especially in secondary school and those in year eleven who are preparing for their GCSEs next year.

The Chief Executive of a new multi-academy trust which has merged Chesterton Community College with four other schools across Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk, told ITV News Anglia that there is "less anxiety about covid in schools and more about the exam process at the moment".

While pupils worry about their exams next year, teachers are also concerned about their education experience.

One of my concerns is that we're so concerned on the exam itself, we're not actually thinking about young people are their experiences. And it's not an equal experience at the moment, there are areas that are locked down, so those areas are not getting the same quality of education. There are students that are shielding so they are not getting the same quality. Lucy Scott, CEO of The Learning Alliance

Students at Chesterton Community College, Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

There is a real danger that we are just going to end up having to drill young people for exams because we're going to have to maximise the time they do have in school. Ultimately what we're trying to do is instill passion, knowledge, skill within a subject area that they can go on and use that in their lives and it would be so much more beneficial to them to have those months enjoying that. Donna Hubbard-Young, Senior Deputy Head, Chesterton Community College

Staff at Chesterton Community College like many others want to see the Government make swift decisions about education, to allow students to get the most out of their time at school.