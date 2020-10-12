A new independent inquiry has been set up to advise the government on how to better protect self-employed people.

Business owners, like Jason Coles from Saffron Walden in Essex, say they "feel like the forgotten industry".

Jason Coles from Essex has had all his jobs cancelled due to the pandemic Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jason's worked in the events industry for 30 years. The pandemic's wiped out every job he had lined up, and he hasn't been eligible for any government support.

We seem to be the forgotten industry at the moment, that's what it feels like. All the guys that work for us are freelance, independent guys, specialising in certain areas, so they might be sound engineers, electrical guys, video guys, and they work for many other companies as well, and obviously they've got no work whatsoever, like us, we've got nothing at all. It is pretty bleak. Jason Coles, Managing Director 3D Events Productions

In order to survive, some self-employed people have had to re-think what they can offer.

Graham Windram managed to turn his removals business into a waste management service Credit: ITV News Anglia

Graham Windram runs a removals business in Bedfordshire. He's busy now due to the stamp duty holiday, but at the beginning of lockdown it was a different story.

He ended up offering a waste management service instead.

With the business recently turning into a limited company, we didn't qualify for any grants or handouts or payments at all whatsoever, so you know it just meant that we had to buckle down, and rethink our strategy, and it's been very, very successful, one of the best things that's ever happened to us actually. Graham Windram, Director, Custom Removals ltd

Its hoped the new independent inquiry will advise the government on how to better protect these kinds of jobs.

We have seen some increase in the number of self employed and small businesses struggling more and more. And a lot of small businesses need help right now, and they might not get it in time. Imko Meyenburg, Senior Lecturer in Economics and International Business at Anglia Ruskin University

