A wedding planner has become the first person in Essex to be fined £10,000 for breaching current Covid-19 restrictions which prevent gatherings of more than fifteen people.

Around eighty guests were enjoying a sit-down meal when police arrived at the Ariana Gardens in Ivy Barn Lane in Margaretting on Sunday (11th October).

Police officers spoke to each guest to explain that the wedding was in breach of COVID-19 restrictions and all of those present were asked to leave.

A 41-year-old man who was the organiser of the wedding party now faces a fine of £10,000.

This wedding party was a blatant breach of the current restrictions which only allows for 15 people to be present at a wedding. “The legislation exists for a reason, which is to stop the spread of the virus and to protect our communities as we all work together to drive down the risk of infection. Essex Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet

Essex police say that while the majority of people in the county continue to do all they can to support the regulations and help stop the spread of the virus, a "selfish few" think they can "flout the rules with no thought for the health risk posed by their actions".

More than 30 students from the University of Essex have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations

University of Essex has been working with police to ensure students follow coronavirus restrictions. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Over the weekend police broke up groups of students who were congregating in car parks and court yards at the university and stopped two house parties.

Essex Police say they've been working closely with the University to ensure students understood and followed restrictions.

They said only a small minority continued to ignore restrictions.

All those breaking the rule of six were issued with £200 penalties