Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever veterans railcard

Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore has been given the first ever veterans railcard.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran made international headlines after he completed over 100 laps of his garden during the height of lockdown.

He was knighted by the Queen in July in recognition of raising more than £33 million for NHS charities.

Sir Tom was presented with his railcard by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Military veterans will be able to use it to get discounted train travel.

Around 830,000 veterans, who are not eligible for existing railcards, will be able to get up to a third off all rail fares from next month, as well as discounted travel for adult companions and children.

This is a wonderful occasion to accept the first veterans railcard. Captain Sir Tom Moore

"It is a rare opportunity to show thanks and gratitude to veterans and this railcard is a necessary recognition and investment in veterans, giving them the ability to re-connect and combat loneliness, something that we promote and support at The Captain Tom Foundation", Sir Tom said.

The veterans railcard can be used from November 5. Credit: ITV Anglia

The new railcard is part of the Government's veterans strategy, which aims to provide support for people who have served in the military.

"We have an eternal debt of honour to those who have served our country, and this railcard is part of marking our gratitude", Mr Shapps said.

"For veterans looking to re-enter the world of work and connect with friends and family, it will cut the cost of travel to open up new opportunities."

"I am also delighted to present Captain Sir Tom Moore with the very first railcard.

"Through his service and his inspirational fundraising, he has shown the selflessness and indomitable spirit of all those who have served."