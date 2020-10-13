Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and cases are doubling in 13 of the 54 districts in the area.

Although cases are rising in most areas of the region there are early signs that the rate of increase is slowing.

In the week ending Friday 9 October, cases have more than doubled in Ipswich, Northampton, Norwich, Colchester and East Cambridgeshire since the previous week.

The largest week-on-week percentage increase was in the Tendring area of Essex were cases rose from 39 to 140, up 259%. Positive tests have increased three-fold in the Maldon area of Essex and Rutland.

Even in North Norfolk, where have cases have been low throughout the pandemic, the number of positive tests has increased from 13 to 36 in a week. That represents 34 cases per 100,000 population.

Additional warnings about the rising cases in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk appear to have had some effect as it is the only district to see falling cases in the East of England. But the seaside town still had 59.4 cases per 100,000.

The areas of the Anglia region where coronavirus cases have at least doubled in the week ending 9th October

More people in the region are now being tested positive for coronavirus than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is partly down to many more tests being conducted now.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

There were 798 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Tuesday, 471 on Monday and 410 cases reported on Sunday.

According to Public Health England figures, 4,892 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Friday 9 October. That was up from 3,117 cases the week before - an increase of 57%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 39%.

A graph of the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average Credit: Data from Public Health England

The Anglia region as a whole had 67.0 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 9 October.

That was an increase from 42.7 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

67.0 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 9 October

42.7 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 2 October

The highest infection rate in the region was in Rutland with 160 cases per 100,000 and Hertfordshire with 85 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was in Suffolk with 42 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 9 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 491 cases - up from 334 (+47%)

Cambridgeshire - 556 cases - up from 379 (+47%)

Essex - 1,161 cases - up from 723 (+61%)

Hertfordshire - 1,007 cases - up from 666 (+51%)

Milton Keynes - 175 cases - up from 100 (+75%)

Norfolk - 443 cases - up from 319 (+39%)

Northamptonshire - 676 cases - up from 365 (+85%)

Rutland - 64 cases - up from 21 (+205%)

Suffolk - 319 cases - up from 210 (+52%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Across the entire Anglia region there were 63 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 9th October Credit: Data from Public Health England

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

655 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 13 October

27 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 13 October

On Tuesday, the NHS reported 655 hospital admissions across the UK of which 27 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 160 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 13 October with 20 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 136 in the week to 11 October compared with 106 in the week to 4 October. That is a rise of 28%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the past ten weeks

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Friday 9 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated from Public Health England data published on 13 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (10-13 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Rutland with 160.3 cases per 100,000. Broadland in Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 33.6 cases per 100,000, up from 10.5 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 9 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Rutland - 160.3 (52.6)

Three Rivers - 123.2 (55.7)

Hertsmere - 110.6 (87.7)

Northampton - 108.2 (45.9)

East Hertfordshire - 100.2 (66.1)

Tendring - 95.5 (26.6)

Luton - 93.4 (61.0)

Watford - 90.1 (67.3)

Bedford - 88.3 (66.9)

Broxbourne - 86.3 (47.3)

Daventry - 86.1 (57.0)

Norwich - 85.4 (36.3)

Wellingborough - 85.3 (51.4)

St Albans - 83.5 (70.1)

Corby - 83.1 (41.5)

Epping Forest - 82.0 (62.3)

Cambridge - 81.7 (42.5)

East Northants - 81.5 (67.7)

South Northants - 80.4 (33.9)

Uttlesford - 80.0 (60.3)

The districts in the Anglia region with the highest coronavirus infection rates in the week to Friday 9 October Credit: Data from Public Health England

Dacorum - 77.5 (56.9)

Peterborough - 77.1 (56.9)

Kettering - 76.6 (45.2)

Brentwood - 74.0 (66.2)

South Cambs - 73.5 (47.1)

Basildon - 70.5 (57.7)

North Herts - 68.9 (38.2)

Welwyn Hatfield - 68.3 (39.8)

Milton Keynes - 64.9 (37.1)

Castle Point - 63.1 (45.4)

Thurrock - 60.8 (36.7)

Chelmsford - 60.5 (41.5)

Gt Yarmouth - 59.4 (102.7)

Huntingdonshire - 54.5 (46.1)

Colchester - 54.4 (23.1)

Babergh - 53.2 (27.2)

Maldon - 52.4 (16.9)

Harlow - 49.4 (31.0)

King's Lynn & W Norfolk - 48.9 (27.7)

Central Bedfordshire - 48.2 (30.5)

Rochford - 48.1 (21.7)

East Cambs - 47.9 (18.9)

Southend - 46.4 (34.4)

Braintree - 45.9 (28.8)

West Suffolk - 43.6 (34.6)

Ipswich - 42.4 (16.8)

Fenland - 40.3 (36.3)

Breckland - 40.0 (23.6)

Stevenage - 39.8 (22.8)

East Suffolk - 38.9 (30.9)

South Norfolk - 38.3 (31.2)

Mid Suffolk - 35.6 (22.1)

North Norfolk - 34.3 (12.4)

Broadland - 33.6 (26.0)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.