Couple deny murdering their three month old baby, Eleanor Easey

A man and woman have denied murdering their three-month-old baby daughter.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning (Tuesday 13 October 2020) having previously been charged with murdering Eleanor Easey in December last year.

The couple also pleaded not guilty to further charges of causing/allowing the death of a vulnerable child and child cruelty.

Eleanor was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 last year after becoming unresponsive at her home in Morton on the Hill.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she died on December 20.

A post mortem examination established Eleanor died from a severe head injury.

It also revealed she was malnourished and had numerous historic fractures and a case was launched by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit.

Both Christopher and Carly Easey, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clements, were remanded in custody and a provisional trial date has been set for 8 March 2021.