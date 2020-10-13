Peterborough United legend George Boyd has left the club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Posh during two spells.

He scored what turned out to be his final goal for the club in the recent 4-2 win over Fulham's under 21s in the EFL Trophy.

Boyd has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent after Posh couldn't find a place for him in their squad because of the new salary cap regulations.

He will now be free to talk to other clubs.

Boyd is a fans' favourite at Peterborough United. Credit: PA

With the new salary cap regulations, we just couldn’t find a way of fitting George into it. Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager

"I want to thank George for his service to the football club," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to manage him, he has been an outstanding professional and I wish him all the very best in the future."

In an open letter to supporters, Boyd admitted he was "gutted" with how his time at the club had ended.

"I am gutted it has ended like this, there has been a lot of frustration in these last few months not being able to play, but it was a fitting way to finish with the game last Tuesday against Fulham under 21s with a goal – it was just a shame that you were not there to see it," he wrote.

"This club will always be very special to me. I want to thank Darren and Darragh for the opportunity to come back and play here again last summer and I have no doubt this is the season the club gets back to the Championship.

"A very special mention also to Tommy Robson, what a special man who will sorely be missed by all. Stay safe, and hopefully see you all soon.”