Ipswich Town footballer James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving.

The striker is accused of driving his car while over the limit near Bury St Edmunds on August 30.

It is alleged the 30-year-old recorded 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - well above the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

He was due to appear in court on Tuesday, but the case has now been adjourned until December 8.

Norwood joined Town on a free transfer in June 2019 after leaving Tranmere Rovers.

In a statement, Ipswich said: "We are aware of James' situation.

"A charge of drink-driving is clearly a serious matter but the club will not be commenting further until the case has been concluded."