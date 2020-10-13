Watch Natalie Gray's report here

There are seventeen thousand students at the University of East Anglia but it's the behaviour of three of them that has got the country talking.

The young women have been fined ten thousand pounds each for throwing a house party when they should have been self-isolating.

The University in Norwich has triggered its own disciplinary procedure to deal with the three young women. Penalties are varied but they could be expelled.

ITV Anglia's reporter Natalie Gray went to hear the views of other students - do they think the fine is an over-reaction? Or completely justified?