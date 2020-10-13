Plans unveiled for new 50 mile coastal path in Essex

Plans have been unveiled for a new 50 mile coastal path in Essex running from Jaywick to Salcott .

The path will complete a 295 mile coastal route along the Essex coast, from the landing jetty for Tilbury Ferry to the Essex/Suffolk border near Manningtree .

It's part of Natural England's 2,700 mile national trail, around the entire English coast.

The plan is being opened for people to have their say on the proposals over the next two months.

Once established, the trail will give people an opportunity to enjoy the unique nature, landscape and history that this part of the coast offers Aidan Lonergan, Natural England

Plans unveiled for a new coastal path in Essex Credit: ITV Anglia

The coastline between Salcott and Jaywick follows the estuaries of the River Colne and part of the Blackwater.

This path would be the first continuous route around these estuaries.

It will give walkers the chance to see the extensive intertidal mudflats, sandflats and saltmarshes which are very important for migrant waterbirds..