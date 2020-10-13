Street art project brightens up Northampton town centre

Watch Stuart Leithes's report here

A street art project in Northampton has been designed to brighten up the town centre and raise money for a homeless charity.

Artists from across the UK have been part of the Wall Games initiative, adding their eye-catching murals to some of the town's disused public spaces.

The artworks have been painted in unloved parts of town Credit: ITV Anglia

It's created a new street art trail that visitors can stroll around in the centre of town.

Dozens of murals have been painted in slightly unloved underpasses and public spaces.

The 'Wall Games' project was co-ordinated by local artist James Thompson and is now in its second year.James said:

It's fantastic to have the ability to express yourself in a public space and the way the council has provided us with such great locations is just exactly what street artists need James Thompson

Artwork in Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

The murals created by a hundred street artists from across the UK can be found just a short walk from the council's Mayorhold car park.