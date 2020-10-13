Watch ITV Anglia's Victoria Lampard's report here:

The pottery at Stonham barns isn't making your average teapot.

Their creations are varied to say the least - there's all shapes and sizes, replicating everything from a piano to a tractor.

Carters of Suffolk's imaginative designs have led to sales all over the world, including to their biggest customer - the Disney World resort in Florida.

But due to the pandemic, Carters of Suffolk haven't had their usual big orders coming in so they've had to shift their focus to online sales, redesigning their website and it's been a great success.

The unique designs are becoming more popular with the public Credit: ITV Anglia

Mark Gillam Director, Carters of Suffolk said:

I don't know if it's because people have got more time at home so they're able to have a nice cup of tea and relax a little bit more but certainly that side has certainly taken off. We hope of course that the trade side will come back but I think until most probably next year that's not really realistic to expect that. Mark Gillam, Carters of Suffolk

The business has been runnin for 40 years. Yesterday they had someone in America place an order, today it was Australia.

They make over a hundred different types of teapot here but the two most popular designs are the ones shaped like a typewriter and Jane Austin books.

Carol Bridges, a Ceramic Paintress said:

"It's a job I've done for nearly 29 years and it's just a lovely thing to do, to know that what you're creating is going all over the world and people appreciate it."

Each teapot takes about a week to make.

Carol and her colleagues are currently working on a new design for a Lewis Carroll poetry teapot.

They're optimistic that their big customers will return at some point in the new year but for now they're hoping our love of tea will be enough to keep a steady flow of orders coming in.