Cambridge research into 'superbugs' may help people with Cystic Fibrosis

Watch Matthew Hudson's report

Scientists in Cambridge are working on pioneering research into drug-resistant superbugs.

The project could help people with Cystic Fibrosis - a life-limiting respiratory condition which leaves people prone to infections in their lungs.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is worried that some infections are becoming increasingly resistant to current anti-biotics and are funding the research to find new drugs.

Mehro Javid, who lives in Peterborough, has cystic fibrosis. It's a genetic condition which causes a build up of mucus on the lungs and leads to repeated bacterial infections.

She was in hospital during lockdown.

Unlike most areas of medicine it's actually getting harder to treat cystic fibrosis, not easier.

In basic terms, the problem is this that more and more so called 'superbugs' are becoming resistant to the current generation of antibiotics.

The antibiotics simply don't work which means people die. This is serious for all of us but particularly for people who have conditions like cystic fibrosis and rely and frequent and heavy doses of antibiotics.

The laboratory in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

In this Cambridge laboratory scientists are working on a new generation of sophisticated drugs which bacteria aren't immune to.

This research has years to go but it's vital for all of us not just people with conditions like cystic fibrosis.

Without new antibiotics illnesses we've come to regard as trivial could once again be fatal.

In a world that's dealt them a cruel hand one ray of sunshine for people like Mehro and the 11,000 people in the UK who have cystic fibrosis.