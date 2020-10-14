Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region - the infection rate where you live

More than 5,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and cases are doubling in 13 of the 54 districts in the area.

In the week ending Saturday 10 October, cases have more than doubled in Northampton, Norwich, Corby, Colchester, Rochford and East Cambridgeshire since the previous week.

The largest week-on-week percentage increase was in the Maldon area of Essex were cases rose from 11 to 34, up 209%.

Even in North Norfolk, where have cases have been low throughout the pandemic, the number of positive tests has increased from 16 to 36 in a week. That represents 34 cases per 100,000 population.

Four areas of the region have started to see a falling number of cases - Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, Fenland in Cambridgeshire along with Brentwood and Uttlesford in Essex.

The areas of the Anglia region where coronavirus cases have at least doubled in the week ending 10th October

More people in the region are now being tested positive for coronavirus than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is partly down to many more tests being conducted now.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

There were 1,036 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Wednesday, 798 on Tuesday and 471 cases reported on Monday.

According to Public Health England figures, 5,067 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Saturday 10 October. That was up from 3,415 cases the week before - an increase of 48%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 35%.

A graph of the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average

The Anglia region as a whole had 69.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 10 October.

That was an increase from 46.8 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

69.4 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 10 October

46.8 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 3 October

The highest infection rate in the region was in Rutland with 153 cases per 100,000 and Northamptonshire with 95 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was in Suffolk with 44 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 10 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 487 cases - up from 355 (+37%)

Cambridgeshire - 577 cases - up from 408 (+41%)

Essex - 1,213 cases - up from 809 (+50%)

Hertfordshire - 1,041 cases - up from 722 (+44%)

Milton Keynes - 178 cases - up from 118 (+51%)

Norfolk - 465 cases - up from 338 (+38%)

Northamptonshire - 714 cases - up from 400 (+79%)

Rutland - 61 cases - up from 24 (+154%)

Suffolk - 331 cases - up from 241 (+37%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Across the entire Anglia region there were 63 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 9th October Credit: Data from Public Health England

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

680 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 14 October

24 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 14 October

On Wednesday, the NHS reported 680 hospital admissions across the UK of which 24 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 175 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 14 October with 19 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 137 in the week to 12 October compared with 116 in the week to 5 October. That is a rise of 18%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 10 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated from Public Health England data published on 14 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (11-14 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Rutland with 152.8 cases per 100,000. Broadland in Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 32.9 cases per 100,000, up from 27.5 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 10 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Rutland - 152.8 (60.1)

Three Rivers - 120.0 (66.4)

Hertsmere - 111.5 (101.0)

Northampton - 111.3 (51.6)

Watford - 105.6 (64.2)

East Herts - 101.5 (76.1)

Wellingborough - 100.4 (52.7)

Broxbourne - 97.7 (43.2)

Daventry - 93.1 (57.0)

Norwich - 91.8 (44.8)

Corby - 91.4 (44.3)

South Northants - 91.0 (36.0)

Tendring - 90.1 (39.6)

Cambridge - 88.1 (47.3)

Dacorum - 87.9 (56.2)

Luton - 87.8 (66.2)

Epping Forest - 86.6 (66.1)

Bedford - 86.0 (69.8)

St Albans - 84.9 (75.4)

East Northants - 81.5 (76.2)

Peterborough - 79.6 (59.3)

Basildon - 76.9 (61.4)

Uttlesford - 74.5 (75.6)

South Cambs - 74.2 (52.8)

Kettering - 73.7 (54.0)

Castle Point - 69.7 (43.2)

Thurrock - 67.7 (41.3)

Brentwood - 67.5 (74.0)

North Herts - 66.6 (44.2)

Gt Yarmouth - 66.4 (96.6)

Chelmsford - 66.1 (46.0)

Milton Keynes - 66.1 (43.8)

Welwyn Hatfield - 64.2 (45.5)

Babergh - 60.8 (30.4)

Colchester - 58.5 (29.3)

East Cambs - 56.8 (23.4)

Huntingdonshire - 56.8 (45.5)

Rochford - 56.1 (22.9)

Harlow - 52.8 (29.9)

Maldon - 52.4 (16.9)

Central Bedfordshire - 52.3 (32.2)

Southend - 50.2 (36.6)

King's Lynn & W Norfolk - 49.5 (31.0)

West Suffolk - 45.2 (35.7)

Braintree - 45.2 (32.1)

Breckland - 43.6 (25.0)

Ipswich - 42.4 (22.6)

South Norfolk - 39.0 (31.9)

Mid Suffolk - 38.5 (27.9)

East Suffolk - 38.5 (35.7)

Stevenage - 37.6 (25.0)

Fenland - 35.3 (42.2)

North Norfolk - 34.3 (15.3)

Broadland - 32.9 (27.5)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.