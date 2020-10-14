Essex secondary school to close for three weeks following coronavirus outbreak

A school in Clacton has sent all its pupils home after an 'established outbreak' was declared there by public health authorities.

Students at Clacton Coastal Academy will have lessons online for the remaining week and a half before half-term, and return following the break on 3 November.

It follows a meeting between school leaders, Public Health England and Essex County Council on Tuesday, 13 October.

A letter sent to parents by headteacher David Lees announcing the outbreak explained that "the outcome of this meeting is that Clacton Coastal Academy has been classed as an ‘established outbreak’, which reflects the number of student and staff cases".

Year 8 and 10 pupils had already been asked to work from home due to an increasing number of cases at the school.

From Wednesday, the entire school will return to the method of teaching students and teachers will have got used to during the coronavirus lockdown in Spring.

Mr Lees' letter said the school made sure every child had a laptop: "The academy has carried out a full audit of student access to IT to ensure that all students have a computer device and WiFi to complete their learning at home.

"Any student without this access or equipment will be loaned these items tomorrow by the academy."

Students have been asked to follow their normal timetable from home.