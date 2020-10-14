Good news for ITV News Anglia satellite viewers

Over the last few years, the television industry has been moving to high definition (HD) broadcasting and we are pleased to say that from Tuesday October 20th HD it will become the standard for ITV News Anglia on satellite.

It means, for the first time, our two separate ITV News Anglia programmes - for the East and the West of the region - will be broadcast to the correct part of the region on ITV HD on Sky and Freesat in the best possible quality.

Similar changes in other ITV regions will mean that the ITV network will be offering the strongest HD line up of any UK broadcaster, a public service first we are really proud of.

So, what does it mean for our viewers?

If you watch us on Freeview there is no change whatsoever.

Freesat is switching ITV HD to channel 103.

From October 20th you will receive the correct ITV News Anglia programme for your area on ITV HD on the following channels.

Sky 103

Freesat 103

As an HD Sky or Freesat viewer, most will not need to do anything. You will automatically be able to see the ITV News Anglia programme for the area you live by making sure you watch channel 103. If you do not see the correct region the advice is to re-tune your box or receiver.

The vast majority of satellite viewers are HD-ready, but there may be a few with older standard definition (SD) only boxes. They may find they still receive a news service from another part of our region.

If you do fall into that category you may want to think about upgrading to HD and your TV provider – Sky or Freesat - should be able to help. And upgrading will allow you to enjoy high definition channels, not just from ITV, but other providers too. You may need to replace your old box, but you will not need to pay an ongoing subscription to continue watching ITV and the other free-to-air public service broadcasters.

For more help and advice, you can always email ITV Viewer Services at viewerservices@itv.com.