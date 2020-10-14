Items from the A14 Cambridge to Huntington roadworks go up for auction

Watch Claire McGlasson's report

More than a thousand items used during the upgrading of A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon is going under the hammer during the next two days.

Everything you saw we used on the A14 when we built it. We've got all the standard stuff, drainage equipment. We've got barriers. We've got VMS signs which are the big yellow signs you would see with messages on the side of the road so if someone wants one of them in their garden, they are available. Eric Milne, Senior Works Manager

Cone connoisseurs will find a rainbow of colours to choose from, all on display at the Brampton and Swavesey sites.

Everything from security cameras to portacabins is up for grabs.

Proceeds will go to the cost of the one and half billion pound road project.

And though you might think think drivers who've spent hours sitting in traffic would want to see the back of these signs and barriers - there have been bids already placed, meaning there are at least some who want to take a little piece of the A14 home.