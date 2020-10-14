Lowestoft fishermen beg Boris to keep election promise over British waters

With one day to go until the deadline for a Brexit trade deal, fishing rights remains a key sticking point with both sides threatening to walk if they don't get their way.

Fishing leaders in Lowestoft are urging the Prime Minister not to go back on an election pledge which would save their industry.

Four years ago the prime minister was in Lowestoft fishing for votes for his leave the EU campaign.

Now fishing leaders say he must keep to the promise made then that British fishing grounds should be first and foremost for British boats.

Lowestoft is in a dire state of affairs. We haven't got a deep sea vessel left. We've got little inshore boats and we've got an ageing fleet and the fishermen are all getting old. I'm 62 years old and I consider myself being a young man still. Now for us to rebuild an industry, new ships , new businesses there and lots of new jobs we need that resource under our control not a foreign entity. PAUL LINES , Chair, Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance

The EU wants to maintain the status quo but there's a fear Boris Johnson might sell out fishing at the 11th hour.

If Boris does a deal and throws fishing under the bus he won't just be throwing the fishing, he'll be throwing all the coastal communities in the UK under that bus also. All those jobs, all those opportunities will just be thrown away. JUNE MUMMERY, Former MEP and founder Renaissance of East Anglian Fisheries

But the town's MP Peter Aldous is convinced Britain will stand firm.