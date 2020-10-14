Man jailed for running county lines in Norfolk

A man has been jailed for three years for running a county line drug operation in Norwich.

Jahmoy Trail, who is 23 and from Croydon in London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, October 13 2020) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

The court heard that Trail was arrested in London in June after Norfolk police and the Metropolitan Police analysed mobile phone data to identify people responsible for running a county line from London to Norfolk.

Following his arrest, officers searched the home address of Trail and found a number of mobile phones which revealed he was responsible for running the ‘ghost’ county line.

Trail was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

PC James Bailey, from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team, said: