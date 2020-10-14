More than 160 parks and green spaces in the region awarded Green Flag

More than 160 parks and green spaces in the Anglia region have been awarded a Green Flag this year.

Sites including Mousehold Health in Norwich, Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds and Butterfly Bridge in Bedford are among a list of 161 winnners in the East of England that have been recognised for the quality and cleanliness of their spaces.

Tonight, buildings including Priory House in Dunstable and Colchester Castle will be ‘going green’ to celebrate.

They will be joining landmarks across the country, including the white cliffs of Dover and the London Stadium in being illuminated with green light as a thank you to the thousands of park staff and volunteers to work to keep public spaces tidy.

The announcement, normally made in July, was delayed this year due to Covid- 19.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said that the pandemic has really brought home just how important public green spaces are to communities.

She said: "We have always known just how important our parks and green spaces are for the physical and mental health of everyone. All the research shows that spending time in good-quality green space can improve people’s health and wellbeing, that is why it is important that they are managed to the recognised standard of the Green Flag Award. This is now something that millions more recognise after the challenges of the past six months. All those involved in the Green Flag Award should be congratulated on their achievement."

Mousehold Health, Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

Other sites that will be lit up tonight after winning the award are Hylands House in Chelmsford, Hinchingbrook Country Park in Huntingdon, Christchurch Park in Ipswich, Great Notley Country Park in Essex, Priory House in Dunstable, Brandon Country Park in Suffolk and West Stow Country Park in Bury St Edmunds.