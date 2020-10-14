Southend United striker Charlie Kelman has joined Championship side QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The American youth international made his Shrimpers debut at the age of 17 in the EFL Trophy in 2018.

Since then, he's scored six goals in 35 appearances for the club.

The 18-year-old, who has signed a three-year conract at Loftus Road, will initially link-up with QPR's under 23s side.

"I would like to thank every manager, coach and player that has helped in my development over the years and for making me feel part of the team from the moment I made my debut. I wouldn’t be the person or player I am today without their support," Kelman said.

"I will always keep up to date with everything that happens and I wish the club all the best for the future."

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand added: “We’ve tracked Charlie’s progress and we feel we can bring him to where he needs to be.

"He’s tasted a lot of men’s football already, so he understands the game - we just need to polish him up. Hopefully he can make the grade sooner rather than later."