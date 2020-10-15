Businesses in the region call for greater clarity over Brexit

Today was supposed to be Boris Johnson's deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union. Instead, negotiations continue and tonight the EU has called for the UK to make the "necessary moves" for an agreement.

It comes as businesses in the Anglia region call for clarity on trade, travel, transport - and a whole host of other issues.

Our reporter Rob Setchell asked people on the streets of Norwich what they thought and here is some of their comments.

"I don't think anyone really knows what's happening and I think we're just misled with everything that's going on."

"I don't have a clue - from one end to the other. I thought we'd have been done ages ago on this."

"We're going from one to the next and then we're back aren't we? Absolute rubbish".

It looks like the Prime Minister will wait until the end of a two-day summit in Brussels before making a decision, despite his repeated boasts of an 'oven ready' deal on the campaign trail.

Jack Richards & Son are a Norfolk-based hauliers with 350 trucks, about 30 of which drive in and out of Kent every day.

Managing Director Peter Brown worries that the government's plans for permits to enter the county could trigger costly queues and disrupt the supply chain.

If I've got one of these trucks going down the M2, I'm paying for the fuel, I'm paying for the driver, I'm paying for the truck. If he's parked up on the M2 because there's a queue or there's problems, I'm still paying. The driver still has to be paid. The truck still has to be paid for. You've still got those costs and those costs have to be accounted for somewhere. Peter Brown, Jack Richards and Sons

Farmer, Tom Martin in Cambridgeshire, says clarity over our future trading relationship with Europe is desperately needed.

"Every year we invest all our money into seed and livestock - not knowing how that's going to come to fruition and what the market will be like. We grow barley on this farm and there's a very high chance they'll be a 70 or 80 Euro tariff. We sell our barley at £125 a tonne and to take that tariff off will leave us with £40-£50 a tonne. We'd be losing money hand over fist."

Deal or no deal, the government still insists leaving the EU will bring new opportunities.

Businesses here just want a clear plan - and a timetable - for when they might arise.