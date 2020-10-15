Video report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A couple from Essex have spoken of their devastation after coronavirus restrictions meant they weren't allowed to go through a termination together.

Emma Kemsley, from Saffron Walden, received the heartbreaking news at a scan that her baby had developed serious complications and was very unlikely to survive.

As a couple, Emma and her husband James, made the incredibly difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy, but they also had to come to terms with the fact that James would have to wait in the car park outside while the appointment at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge took place.

"You could feel that panic rising inside, like 'oh my god this isn't going to be ok', and I am by myself," Emma told ITV News Anglia as part of baby loss awareness week.

"The doctor went off to speak to the head of department just to double check, and I had to call James while he sat in the car park."

Emma has endometriosis which affects her ability to have a baby.

Emma and James, plus dog Fletcher, were looking forward to becoming a family of four. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, after six rounds of IVF, she was ecstatic to find out that she was pregnant, and her and James were looking forward to being parents.

However, a scan at 18 weeks revealed the baby boy's bladder was blocked, and doctors also warned that his lungs wouldn't develop and his heart was under pressure.

She was told that the boy would have to spend a minimum of a year in hospital, but even then, the chances of him surviving were remote.

James wasn't able to be by Emma's side for either the pre-op assessments or the termination itself, and he believes couples shouldn't have to go through such a traumatic experience alone.

James Kemsley works in a barber shop. Credit: ITV News Anglia

To be the husband not being there for his wife, I think emotionally you don't know how to feel - you feel numb.' James Kemsley

"I should be down with her, but you know you can't because of Covid," said James.

"I understand why, but in this sort of situation, I should have been there for my wife and equally she should've been there for me."

James, who's a barber, is now using his appointments at his shop to talk to his clients about their feelings and to draw attention to how little support there is for men during IVF and baby loss.

"It's always a man who is on the sidelines, and we're made to be on the sidelines through no choice of our own," he said.

"Somehow we've been made to be this pillar, this rock, but as life is getting harder, more and more people are starting to crumble.

"We're hard, we're rocks, but the truth is we all still want to talk."

