People in Essex will face tougher coronavirus measures after the county was formally moved into Covid Tier 2 restrictions.

The escalation means households will no longer be able to mix indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

However, households will still be able to mix outdoors - as long as the number doesn't exceed six.

Earlier this week, Essex became the first county to request to be moved up an alert level as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

That request has now been granted, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirming in the Commons on Thursday lunchtime that most of the county will switch from the current 'medium' tier to the 'high' tier from Saturday.

The new restrictions do not apply to Southend or Thurrock, which are unitary authorities.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Credit: PA

The government's new three-tier system measures the risk in every area of England and places them in medium, high or very high alert categories.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia on Tuesday, Essex County Council leader Cllr David Finch said that asking the government to impose tougher restrictions on the county was not a decision that had been taken lightly.

"We're not doing this light-heartedly, we're not doing this flippantly," he said.

"My expectation if that we will come out of this sooner because we're going into Level 2 sooner, rather than wait and find out that it's so bad that we go straight into Level 3."

Councillors believe that tougher restrictions will help them to better protect hospitals in the county which could soon come under increased pressure.

According to Public Health England figures, there were 1,213 coronavirus cases in Essex in the seven days to Saturday 10 October - up 50% compared to the previous week.

Many places, including Colchester, have seen the number of cases more than double in that period, while the Maldon area saw the largest week-on-week percentage increase with cases jumping from 11 to 34 - a rise of more than 200%.