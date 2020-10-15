Five teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Northampton.

The boy was taken to hospital following the incident that happened near McDonald’s in the Drapery area of the town at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

His injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are all being questioned by police.

“Violence in any form and in any place will not be tolerated. Thankfully, incidents such as this are extremely rare and there will be extra patrols in and around the area today to reassure the community," Superintendent Kev Mulligan said:

“Reducing incidents of knife-related crime is a priority for us and we are seeing positive steps towards that aim."