Luton Town have signed Wales international Joe Morrell from Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old had a successful loan spell in League One with Lincoln City last season, playing 29 times and winning the Imps’ Player of the Season award.

The midfielder has also been capped on nine occasions by the Welsh national team, and recently played against England at Wembley.

Morrell is the Hatters' fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer, Jordan Clark and James Bree.

"It was always going to take a fantastic opportunity for myself to leave Bristol City and I feel that is what I’ve got here with Luton. I’m really excited to be here and get started," Morrell said.

"It takes a good football club for me to leave Bristol City and I feel like I’ve certainly got one here, that is for sure."