Northamptonshire 'exploring' possibility of tougher Covid-19 restrictions

Interview with Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council

Public health officials in Northamptonshire are "exploring" the possibility of asking the Government to impose tougher covid restrictions on the county.

It would mean people would be banned from socialising with anyone from outside their household or support bubble while indoors.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, said: "Because of the recent spike, both in cases and also in our hospital admissions and in deaths sadly, we are obviously exploring all of the different options that are available to us.

"Finding that tipping point is always a very difficult thing, but we're in conversation with Government about how and when different measures may be required.

"It's a very difficult balance and we know that health and wealth are intrinsically linked. These are people's businesses and incomes.

"We have a lot of independent traders in Northampton town and in the other boroughs and districts.

"We don't want to see businesses shut down, but we do need to make sure we get on top of this.

"It might be a little bit more short term pain for that long term gain, if we can manage to bend the trends that we're seeing."

A covid-19 test centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dr David Edwards, from Public Health England in the East, said: “We are still seeing a steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the East of England, which in some areas is picking up at a faster rate.

"No-one wants our communities to experience further restrictions so are once again calling on the people of our region to remember and action the guidance that is being given - please adhere to the rule of six and social distancing; wear face coverings and regularly wash your hands"