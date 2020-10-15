The Leader of Northampton Borough Council has said he feels a "sense of inevitability" about a potential move to tier 2 restrictions in the county.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Jonathan Nunn said that the figures for Covid cases in the county were "rotten" and that he recognised a move towards tier 2 might be unavoidable.

Jonathan Nunn Credit: ITV News Anglia

He paid tribute to those in the county for their hard work, but as case rates in the area move toward 100 per 100,000 people he said he was becoming more and more open to a change in measures, adding that public health should be put first.

"I'm open to a short sharp shock which may see us moved into level 2"

Clacton Pier Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as people in Essex will face tougher coronavirus measures after the county was formally moved into Covid Tier 2 restrictions.

The escalation means households will no longer be able to mix indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

However, households will still be able to mix outdoors - as long as the number doesn't exceed six.

Earlier this week, Essex became the first county to request to be moved up an alert level as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Coronavirus testing centre Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jonathan Nunn added that he recognised what Essex had done was "brave" and "bold" but that he wasn't yet ready to argue in favour of a change, ahead of a board meeting among local leaders tomorrow.

I'm more and more accepting that everything we've done has been tough, and it now may be time for tougher action to make sure we get this back under control. Jonathan Nunn, Leader - Northampton Borough Council

In the week to the 10th of October Northamptonshire saw cases rise to 714 - up from 400, an increase of 79%.

"What moves you between these tiers is statistics. We're knocking on the door of 100 per 100,000, who knows we may automatically move into that.

Mr Nunn said he recognised the pain local businesses were feeling the pain of tough economic times, but that now might be the time something had to be done.

"I do feel a sense of inevitability that we will end up in a higher tier whether that's because we do suddenly decide to choose it or simply because the statistics take us there"