39 coronavirus deaths in a fortnight in the Anglia region

The NHS has reported 39 patients with Covid-19 have died in hospitals in the Anglia region in the first two weeks of October. There were 25 hospital deaths throughout September.

A further six patient deaths were reported on Friday. NHS England said the patients died at Basildon Hospital in Essex, Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston in Norfolk, at West Hertfordshire NHS Trust and at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust.

According to figures from the Office of National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS, 6,178 have died during the pandemic in the Anglia region. The numbers include those who had a positive test for Covid-19 and where the disease was mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus deaths in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic

4,374 in hospitals (71%)

1,412 in care homes (23%)

231 in their own homes (4%)

93 in hospices

28 elsewhere

The most recent deaths in hospitals and care home are not yet included in official data because the Office of National Statistics waits for deaths to be registered.

Bedfordshire has seen the highest death rate in the East of England with 101 deaths per 100,000 in the county since the start of the outbreak.

The lowest death rate has been in Norfolk with 55 per 100,000.