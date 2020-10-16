Convicted paedophile jailed after police discover thousands of indecent images

A convicted paedophile from Cambridgeshire has been jailed for two years after he was caught with a hoard of indecent material.

Scott Pickering, 22, was arrested after police seized a mobile phone and USB stick from his home in Garner Court, Huntingdon, in June.

The devices contained more than 4,600 indecent images of children, uploaded between 2017 and 2018, including 1,658 category A (the most severe).

Pickering, who was previously convicted of child sexual offences in July 2015, pleaded guilty to five counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 9 October.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and handed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

DC Decca Riondino, who investigated, said: “Despite his previous conviction Pickering continued to view illegal material.

“Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image is first taken, but repeatedly every time that image is viewed.

“Tackling child abuse is a priority for the force and we are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders before the courts.”

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police on 101 (or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report), children’s social care or the NSPCC. If a child is in immediate danger always call 999.