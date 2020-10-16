Disruption on the trains with weekend of engineering works

The latest stage of upgrade work to the East Coast Main Line takes place this weekend with people being reminded not to travel to and from London King's Cross.

The £1.2 billion upgrade work is ongoing and when finished will transform journeys on the East Coast Main Line making them more reliable say Network Rail.

Over the weekend of Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th October Network Rail engineers will be replacing overhead wires in and around King’s Cross and testing the new signalling system.

This work can only be carried out safely when there are no trains in the area.

We’re carrying out essential work over the weekend to test the new signalling system and replace the power lines in and around King’s Cross. We can only do this safely by stopping trains coming in and out of the station. Passengers are advised not to travel to London over the weekend, but those who do need to should check their journeys via National Rail Enquiries. Ed Akers, Network Rail

Replacement bus services will be running for those who must travel and passengers are being reminded they need to wear face coverings.

The buses are expected to be busy and journeys will take significantly longer say Network Rail.

Further work is planned over the coming months, including:

A weekend closure at London King’s Cross on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November

An extended closure between Christmas and the New Year.

Additional dates where there will be full and partial closures have been announced up to June 2021

Find out more about the East Coast Mainline upgrade here

Colchester track replacement Credit: Network Rail

While a programme of vital upgrades also begins this weekend to make rail services between Norwich and London more reliable.

The main line to London is a critical part of the rail network in the Anglia region. We’re committed to improving reliability for our passengers and these upgrades are vital to making that happen, not just between Norwich and London but also for the connecting branch lines Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows

Works are taking place at various points on the line between Ipswich and London at weekends starting from this weekend ( 17th October) to 22nd November.

We will be running a rail replacement bus service while the work takes place. Passengers should check before they travel, allow more time for their journey and wear a face covering when travelling by train or rail replacement bus. We would like to reassure customers that we constantly monitor passenger numbers to ensure people can socially distance on buses as well as trains. Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.

The work includes: