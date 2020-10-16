Watch the interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

As Essex moves up to the second level of Covid restrictions, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told ITV News Anglia that Tier 2 measures won't control the virus and businesses will struggle.

Speaking to ITV Anglia's political correspondent Emma Hutchinson, the Leader of the Opposition said the Tier 2 restrictions would not be effective.

Sir Keir Starmer said: "Tier 2 restrictions aren't tight enough to control the virus and Tier 2 comes without the economic support so businesses will struggle.

"It could be the worst of all worlds."

Don't go for the prolonged agony of Tier 2 - have a clean break, a circuit break to get the virus back under control Sir Keir Starmer MP

Most of the Anglia region remains under the Tier 1 'medium' risk coronavirus measures but the Essex County Council area will move to the Tier 2 'high' risk restrictions from midnight on Friday night.