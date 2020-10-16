Luton Town have signed MK Dons striker Sam Nombe and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on season-long loan deals.

The Hatters will have the option to sign Nombe on a permanent deal next summer.

Nombe has made more than 40 appearances for the Dons after coming through their academy.

“I know the history behind this club and all the players who have come through at Luton Town, so for me it’s definitely a place where you come to develop and progress yourself as a player,” Nombe said.

“That’s what I’m here to do while also helping the team progress and get as many points as we can to keep pushing forward in the league.”

Meanwhile, Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie has joined League One side Charlton Athletic on loan, while Norwich City's Tom Trybull has completed a loan switch to Blackburn Rovers.

MK Dons have re-signed Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker on a season-long loan, while goalkeeper Andrew Fisher has also returned to the club.

Stevenage also beat the deadline to sign left-back Ben Coker from Lincoln City on a permanent deal and QPR forward Aramide Oteh on loan.