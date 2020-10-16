Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - the local Covid hotspots

More than 5,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and cases are doubling in seven of the 54 districts in the area.

In the week ending Sunday 11 October, cases have more than doubled in Maldon, Rochford and Tendring in Essex, along with South Northamptonshire, North Norfolk, Cambridge and Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

Essex has been placed into Tier 2 of the new government Covid alert levels moving from 'medium' risk to 'high' risk. That was at the request of Essex County Council and doesn't affect Southend and Thurrock which remain in Tier 1.

The rest of the Anglia region currently remains at Tier 1.

Five areas of the region have started to see a falling number of cases - Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, Fenland in Cambridgeshire and East Northamptonshire along with Brentwood and Uttlesford in Essex.

There are early indications that the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region is slowing.

More people in the region are now being tested positive for coronavirus than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is partly down to many more tests being conducted now.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

There were 1,125 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Thursday, 1,036 on Wednesday and 798 cases reported on Tuesday. The number of cases reported on any given day will included positive test results from several of the preceding days.

According to Public Health England figures, 5,089 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Sunday 11 October. That was up from 3,690 cases the week before - an increase of 38%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 29%.

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average since the start of the pandemic

The Anglia region as a whole had 69.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 11 October.

That was an increase from 50.6 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

The highest infection rate in the region was in Rutland with 133 cases per 100,000 and Northamptonshire with 95 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was in Suffolk with 46 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 11 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 476 cases - up from 392 (+21%)

Cambridgeshire - 583 cases - up from 422 (+38%)

Essex - 1,251 cases - up from 872 (+43%)

Hertfordshire - 1,027 cases - up from 794 (+29%)

Milton Keynes - 174 cases - up from 122 (+43%)

Norfolk - 459 cases - up from 345 (+33%)

Northamptonshire - 715 cases - up from 454 (+57%)

Rutland - 53 cases - up from 34 (+56%)

Suffolk - 351 cases - up from 255 (+38%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

792 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 15 October

32 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 15 October

On Thursday, the NHS reported 792 hospital admissions across the UK of which 32 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 209 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 15 October with 18 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 158 in the week to 13 October compared with 117 in the week to 6 October. That is a rise of 35%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Sunday 11 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (October 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,070 new cases recorded in the seven days to 11 October – the equivalent of 922.2 cases per 100,000 people. That was a big leap from 609.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to 4 October.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Rutland with 132.7 cases per 100,000. Fenland in Cambridgeshire is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 29.5 cases per 100,000, down from 48.1 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 11 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Rutland 132.7 (85.2)

South Kesteven 122.2 (76.5)

Three Rivers 113.6 (81.4)

Hertsmere 113.4 (106.7)

Harborough 113.0 (82.1)

Northampton 111.3 (61.0)

Watford 105.6 (67.3)

Wellingborough 101.6 (55.2)

Broxbourne 100.7 (50.4)

Daventry 97.7 (62.8)

East Hertfordshire 95.5 (82.8)

South Northamptonshire 95.2 (41.3)

Tendring 94.2 (46.4)

Cambridge 93.0 (43.3)

Dacorum 91.1 (62.0)

Norwich 91.1 (47.0)

Luton 89.6 (72.3)

Corby 88.6 (48.5)

Epping Forest 85.8 (70.6)

Basildon 84.9 (65.2)

St Albans 83.5 (74.8)

Peterborough 81.6 (62.3)

Bedford 79.6 (74.4)

East Northamptonshire 79.3 (81.5)

South Cambridgeshire 74.2 (52.2)

Thurrock 72.8 (43.0)

Uttlesford 70.1 (80.0)

Brentwood 70.1 (80.5)

Kettering 69.8 (66.8)

Chelmsford 67.8 (47.1)

Aylesbury Vale 67.7 (36.6)

Castle Point 67.5 (46.5)

Milton Keynes 64.6 (45.3)

Rochford 63.0 (21.7)

Welwyn Hatfield 62.6 (53.6)

North Hertfordshire 62.1 (52.4)

Babergh 61.9 (34.8)

Colchester 60.1 (32.9)

Great Yarmouth 59.4 (88.6)

East Cambridgeshire 59.0 (30.1)

Huntingdonshire 56.8 (46.6)

Harlow 56.3 (35.6)

Maldon 53.9 (18.5)

Central Bedfordshire 50.9 (37.8)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 49.5 (33.7)

Southend-on-Sea 47.5 (42.6)

South Holland 47.4 (36.8)

Mid Suffolk 47.2 (28.9)

Braintree 46.5 (32.1)

Ipswich 45.3 (24.8)

East Suffolk 42.9 (35.3)

Breckland 42.9 (28.6)

West Suffolk 42.4 (39.7)

South Norfolk 39.0 (30.5)

Stevenage 38.7 (28.5)

North Norfolk 36.2 (16.2)

Broadland 33.6 (30.6)

Fenland 29.5 (48.1)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.