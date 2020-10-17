Council pleads for Government support as it unveils "challenging" budget

Peterborough City Council is urging the government to give them more financial support as it unveiled proposals for its most 'challenging' budget.

The city is currently facing a deficit of £36 million as the authority unveiled a number proposals to begin tackling the huge shortfall.

It warned that the Covid-19 pandemic had placed an unprecedented strain on Peterborough’s future financial stability.

The additional pressures include a forecast loss of

£2.4million in parking revenue,

a council tax deficit of £2.8million as a result of people being unable to pay and an increase in households receiving council tax support,

and an additional £13.8 million on providing enhanced Adult Social Care services during the pandemic. The city council has launched a consultation on the latest budget proposals Credit: ITV News Anglia

Councillors are warning that even if the proposals are voted through this will only clear £2.7 million of the deficit, leaving major savings still needing to be made.

Some of the proposals include a rise in the charge to collect brown bins for garden waste from £45 a year to £50 as well as the switching off of some lights between midnight and 5am.

This first phase of proposals details how we will save £2.7million in 2021/22 but there is a significant task ahead - one that we cannot meet without Government support. The scale of the challenge next year will require additional funding and solutions as we cannot meet the deficit by savings alone. In the meantime I would ask everyone to look at these proposals and tell us what they think. Councillor David Seaton, cabinet member for finance for Peterborough City Council

The proposals are available to view here.

The consultation will close on 7 December 2020 at 5pm.

Cabinet will consider comments on Monday 30 November 2020 and Full Council will debate the phase one proposals on Wednesday 9 December 2020.