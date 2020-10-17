Man charged with attempted murder after Bedford stabbing

A man in his 50s has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Bedford.

Officers found a man in his 20s on Alexandra Road with several stab wounds on Saturday night, 10th October.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The man charged with attempted murder will appear at Luton Crown Court in November. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Three further people have also been arrested in connection with the attack. Two have been bailed and the third has been released under investigation.