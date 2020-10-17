Norwich Castle reopens to the public for the first time in more than six months

Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery has reopened its doors to the public for the first time in more than six months.

The castle shut at the end of March because of the pandemic.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, curators have been working behind the scenes to put together brand-new displays to encourage people to visit the attraction. Many of the displays were even curated from home.

We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the Castle with a display of paintings by Alfred Cohen and a resumption of the SPOTLIGHT exhibition. Cohen is an important artist admired for his rich sense of colour and technical skill. These qualities are to the fore in the display which focuses on his dramatic landscapes. It’s wonderful to be able to show these exciting works. Dr Rosy Gray, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Norwich Castle

Here's a taste of what you can go and see:

Alfred Cohen, Evening Sky - Wells

Alfred Cohen, Evening Sky – Wells (1991) oil on canvas Credit: Norfolk County Coucil/Norwich Castle

Alfred Cohen, Norfolk Coast Sunset

Alfred Cohen, Norfolk Coast Sunset (1991), Casein on paper Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

Blaschka model, Tuberculate Octopus

Blaschka model, Tuberculate Octopus (Ocythoe tuberculate) Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

Blaschka model, Spider Octopus

Blaschka model, Spider Octopus Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

Musky Octopus (Eledone moschata)

Musky Octopus (Eledone moschata) model undergoing detailed conservation treatment Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

Blaschka final display

Blaschka final display Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

Nest project display graphic, Natural History Gallery

Nest project display graphic, Natural History Gallery Credit: Norfolk County Council/Norwich Castle

As well as new displays, visitors will be able to enjoy a number of areas including the Natural History and art galleries.

Norwich castle is undergoing a huge heritage project Credit: ITV News

However, the castle is currently undergoing a 13.5 million pound facelift to restore the Norman Keep to how it would have looked in medieval times. This means the keep itself. and the cafe, are not accessible to the public.

