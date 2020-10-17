Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region - the infection rate in your area

More than 5,200 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region with cases up from the 4,016 confirmed positive test the week before.

In the week ending Sunday 11 October, cases have more than doubled in Rochford in Essex, Cambridge and Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.

There are early signs the rate of increase is slowing in the Anglia region; last weekend the cases were doubling in nearly two dozen districts.

Essex has been placed into Tier 2 of the new government Covid alert levels moving from 'medium' risk to 'high' risk. That was at the request of Essex County Council and doesn't affect Southend and Thurrock which remain in Tier 1.

The rest of the Anglia region currently remains at Tier 1.

Seven areas of the region have started to see a falling number of cases - Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, Fenland in Cambridgeshire and North Hertfordshire, St Albans and Hertsmere in Hertfordshire along with Brentwood and Southend in Essex.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average since the start of the pandemic

There were 665 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Friday compared with 1,125 reported on Thursday and 1,036 cases on Wednesday. The number of cases reported on any given day will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

According to Public Health England figures, 5,252 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Monday 12 October. That was up from 4,016 cases the week before - an increase of 31%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 22%.

The Anglia region as a whole had 72.0 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 12 October.

That was an increase from 55.0 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 164.1 cases per 100,000 in the week to 12 October.

72.0 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 12 October

55.0 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 5 October

The highest infection rate in the region was in Rutland with 125.2 cases per 100,000 and Northamptonshire with 103.0 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was in Suffolk with 47.7 cases per 100,000 and Norfolk with 47.8.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 12 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 516 cases - up from 394 (+31%)

Cambridgeshire - 616 cases - up from 457 (+35%)

Essex - 1,307 cases - up from 983 (+33%)

Hertfordshire - 1,017 cases - up from 885 (+15%)

Milton Keynes - 173 cases - up from 133 (+30%)

Norfolk - 434 cases - up from 360 (+21%)

Northamptonshire - 776 cases - up from 500 (+55%)

Rutland - 50 cases - up from 38 (+32%)

Suffolk - 363 cases - up from 266 (+36%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Across the entire Anglia region there were 72 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 12th October

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

844 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 16 October

27 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 16 October

On Friday, the NHS reported 844 hospital admissions across the UK of which 27 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 213 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 16 October with 19 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 168 in the week to 14 October compared with 116 in the week to 7 October. That is a rise of 45%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the past 10 weeks

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 12 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 16 October on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (13-16 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,945 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 12 – the equivalent of 884.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is an increase from 733.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to 5 October.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Rutland with 125.2 cases per 100,000. Broadland in Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 33.6 cases per 100,000, up from 28.3 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 12 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Rutland 125.2 (95.2)

Northampton 123.8 (71.2)

Wellingborough 120.4 (56.5)

Hertsmere 114.4 (121.0)

Three Rivers 110.4 (88.9)

Luton 107.0 (67.1)

Watford 103.5 (81.8)

East Hertfordshire 102.8 (91.5)

Cambridge 102.6 (47.3)

Harborough 101.3 (111.9)

Tendring 98.3 (56.6)

South Northamptonshire 97.4 (49.7)

Daventry 93.1 (69.8)

Broxbourne 92.5 (59.6)

East Northamptonshire 91.0 (85.7)

Dacorum 89.2 (64.0)

Norwich 88.2 (56.9)

Basildon 88.1 (70.5)

Peterborough 87.5 (67.2)

Epping Forest 87.3 (77.5)

Corby 87.2 (47.1)

Uttlesford 83.3 (73.4)

Bedford 79.6 (79.6)

Kettering 79.6 (71.7)

St Albans 77.5 (82.2)

Brentwood 75.3 (87.0)

Castle Point 74.1 (55.3)

Thurrock 73.4 (49.9)

South Cambridgeshire 72.9 (60.3)

Chelmsford 72.9 (51.6)

Welwyn Hatfield 70.7 (55.3)

Rochford 66.4 (21.7)

Aylesbury Vale 65.7 (41.1)

Harlow 65.5 (40.2)

Babergh 65.2 (35.9)

Milton Keynes 64.2 (49.4)

East Cambridgeshire 63.4 (32.3)

Colchester 62.7 (42.1)

Huntingdonshire 57.9 (48.9)

North Hertfordshire 56.2 (62.9)

Great Yarmouth 54.4 (83.6)

Maldon 52.4 (29.3)

Central Bedfordshire 52.0 (39.1)

West Suffolk 48.6 (42.4)

South Holland 47.4 (37.9)

Mid Suffolk 47.2 (30.8)

Southend-on-Sea 47.0 (48.6)

Ipswich 45.3 (25.6)

Braintree 43.9 (38.7)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 42.9 (35.7)

East Suffolk 42.1 (36.1)

Stevenage 39.8 (31.9)

Breckland 39.3 (35.0)

South Norfolk 39.0 (34.1)

North Norfolk 35.3 (18.1)

Fenland 34.4 (49.1)

Broadland 33.6 (28.3)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.