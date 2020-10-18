Essex pensioner aiming to become oldest man to row the Atlantic

Frank Rothwell has been attending Burnham Training Camp in Essex to prepare himself for a 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 70-year-old attends his last training session on October 19th before his boat is shipped off to the starting line in the Canary Islands.

Frank, who is a father of two and grandfather of three, will then take on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge later this year.

He hopes to become the oldest person to complete it solo.

Frank rowing Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean unsupervised is the biggest challenge I can take on, and I wish I was setting off today! I have undergone months of gruelling training sessions in preparation so I’m all fired up, feeling well and as fit as any 70 year old bloke can be. Frank Rothwell

Frank will begin the adventure on the 12th of December Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Saturday 12th of December Frank will cast off from La Gomera, with the hope of reaching Antigua, and reuniting with his wife of 50 years, Judith, on Valentine's Day.

I am so happy my wife Judith is supportive of this challenge, we will be in contact twice a day on the satellite phone but I have told her to write down what she plans to say and talk fast because the calls are costing me about £1 per minute! Frank Rothwell

After witnessing the devastating impact of dementia, Frank's goal is to raise one million pounds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

With the charity receiving less donations than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could offer a real lifeline to dementia research.

Frank’s determination in embarking on a challenge that others may deem impossible is exactly the attitude we need to overcome dementia. Without life-changing preventions and treatments, one in three will develop dementia in their lifetime. As a result of COVID-19, critical progress in dementia research is at stake, so the £1million Frank hopes to raise will be crucial. Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of Alzheimer's Research UK

Frank says he wants to make a positive difference with his life Credit: ITV News Anglia

Speaking about why he’s taking on the challenge, Frank said:

“I would like to make a positive difference with my life, so that’s why I’m dedicating 18 months to raising much-needed funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK. I’ve seen the heartbreak dementia causes, but at the moment there are no treatments to make it easier, or slow down its onset, never mind cure it. Unfortunately, charities like Alzheimer’s Research UK are going through a very difficult time during this pandemic, taking a huge loss in donations. I believe we can help Alzheimer’s Research UK find life-changing treatments and eradicate this terrible condition for our children and grandchildren. So, I’d be grateful to anyone who can support me.”

To kickstart the fundraising, Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has agreed to match-fund the first £500,000 worth of donations.