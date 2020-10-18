Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with infection rates particularly high in Cambridge, Luton and Northampton.

The three areas has cases above 100 per 100,000 population in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England which cover the seven days to 14th October.

Coronavirus cases have almost doubled in a week in Thurrock in south Essex where the infection rate has risen to 101 cases per 100,000. That is now the highest rate in any district in Essex but the area is still under Tier 1 restrictions while the rest of the county is under stricter Teir 2 measures. That is because Thurrock is not within the Essex County Council area, where the local authority requested to be placed in the higher alert level.

Northamptonshire has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with 102.4 per 100,000 across the county. Northampton had 129.6 cases per 100,000 with Wellingborough on 117.9.

The weekly coronavirus cases rates per 100,000 in Essex in the week to 14 October

There are early signs the rate of increase is slowing in the Anglia region; last weekend the cases were doubling in nearly two dozen districts.

In the seven days to last Wednesday, positive tests for coronavirus were increasing fastest in the Anglia region in Thurrock (up 91%), Rochford in Essex (up 77%), Wellingborough in Northamptonshire (up 74%), Cambridge (up 73%) and Harlow in Essex (up 73%)

16 of the 54 districts in the Anglia region have seen to see a falling number of cases in these weekly figures - Bedford, Broadland, Corby, Daventry, East Hertfordshire, Fenland, Great Yarmouth, Huntingdonshire, King's Lynn & West Norfolk, North Hertfordshire, North Norfolk, Rutland, South Cambridgeshire, St Albans, Uttlesford and West Suffolk.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average since the start of the pandemic

In the week to Wednesday 14th October, there were 5,351 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an increase of 664 on the 4,687 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly rise of 14%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 8%.

There were 975 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Sunday compared with 739 reported on Saturday and 665 cases on Friday. The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

The Anglia region as a whole had 73.3 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 14 October.

That was an increase from 64.2 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 165.4 cases per 100,000 in the week to 14 October.

73.3 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 14 October

64.2 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 7 October

The highest infection rate in the region was in Rutland with 120.2 cases per 100,000 and Northamptonshire with 102.4 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was in Suffolk with 46.5 cases per 100,000 and Norfolk with 50.6.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 14 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 541 cases - up from 469 (+15%)

Cambridgeshire - 594 cases - up from 535 (+11%)

Essex - 1,420 cases - up from 1,102 (+29%)

Hertfordshire - 991 cases - down from 1,014 (-2%)

Milton Keynes - 173 cases - up from 154 (+12%)

Norfolk - 459 cases - up from 433 (+6%)

Northamptonshire - 771 cases - up from 607 (+27%)

Rutland - 48 cases - down from 51 (-6%)

Suffolk - 354 cases - up from 322 (+10%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Across the entire Anglia region there were 73 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 14th October

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

924 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 18 October

23 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 18 October

On Sunday, the NHS reported 924 hospital admissions across the UK of which 23 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 226 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 18 October with 23 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 190 in the week to 16 October compared with 128 in the week to 9 October. That is a rise of 48%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 14 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 18 October on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (15-18 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Northampton with 129.6 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 29.6 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Wednesday 14 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Northampton - 129.6 (89.5)

Hertsmere - 124.9 (120.1)

Rutland - 120.2 (127.7)

Cambridge - 119.4 (68.9)

Luton - 118.3 (81.7)

Wellingborough - 117.9 (67.7)

Three Rivers - 115.7 (103.9)

Thurrock - 101.0 (52.8)

South Northants - 98.4 (67.7)

Tendring - 97.6 (86.0)

Watford - 96.3 (97.3)

Norwich - 96.0 (76.8)

Epping Forest - 95.7 (79.0)

Broxbourne - 95.6 (82.2)

Basildon - 92.4 (69.4)

East Herts - 90.2 (102.8)

Brentwood - 88.3 (85.7)

East Northants - 86.7 (84.6)

Kettering - 86.5 (78.6)

Dacorum - 85.9 (69.8)

Castle Point - 83.0 (64.2)

Daventry - 82.6 (86.1)

Peterborough - 78.6 (78.6)

Welwyn Hatfield - 78.0 (71.5)

Bedford - 73.9 (92.3)

Colchester - 73.4 (50.3)

Uttlesford - 73.4 (80.0)

Corby - 72.0 (74.8)

Harlow - 71.2 (45.9)

St Albans - 65.3 (88.2)

Chelmsford - 65.0 (62.2)

Gt Yarmouth - 64.4 (72.5)

Milton Keynes - 64.2 (57.2)

South Cambs - 63.5 (69.1)

Southend - 63.3 (43.1)

Babergh - 63.0 (50.0)

Rochford - 63.0 (35.5)

East Cambs - 61.2 (41.2)

Central Bedfordshire - 55.8 (46.8)

Breckland - 54.3 (37.9)

Mid Suffolk - 52.9 (37.5)

North Herts - 52.4 (76.4)

Huntingdonshire - 50.6 (54.5)

West Suffolk - 46.9 (50.3)

Maldon - 46.2 (44.7)

Braintree - 45.9 (42.6)

Ipswich - 41.6 (38.7)

East Suffolk - 40.1 (37.7)

Stevenage - 39.8 (38.7)

Fenland - 39.3 (45.2)

South Norfolk39.036.2

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 35.7 (44.9)

Broadland - 33.6 (36.7)

North Norfolk - 29.6 (31.5)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.