Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

The mother of Caroline Flack has described her daughter's battle with her mental health - in a bid to help others who might be struggling and encourage people to be kind.

The 40-year-old TV presenter, who grew up in Great Hockham near Thetford, took her own life in February.

Her mum Christine has spoken to a student from Norwich, who's on a mission to get his friends talking about how they're feeling.

Christine chatting to Norwich student Max Merron

We tried to talk to her but I think when someone is in that place, what we say isn't being heard. You talk about a fabulous career and a nice home - but that doesn't matter because that's not how they're feeling. She was always frightened that the public would find out that she was vulnerable and she had these dark feelings. Christine Flack, Caroline's mum

Norwich School student Max Merron spoke to Christine as part of a programme he'd organised to get his friends and classmates talking about mental health.

Two years ago, Max's cousin took his own life.

Max's cousin took his own life, inspiring him to get friends and students talking about mental health Credit: ITV News Anglia

That's when I came to the realisation that mental health problems are everywhere. He was a cousin I looked up to - like a younger brother would to an older brother. He was such a vibrant personality within the close-knit family we are. It's only now that I'm channeling the energy into something more positive - making sure everyone else is as happy as can be. Max Merron, Student, Norwich School

I've sat with Caroline and I've watched television - the same as everybody else - and I've said: 'oh, I don't like them'. And she's said: 'mum, you don't even know them.' It stopped and made me think, no I don't. We judge people and we don't know them. We don't know what they're going through. Caroline never wrote or said anything bad about anybody because she knew how much that could hurt. Christine Flack

The school's reaction to Christine's words - and the mental health awareness drive - has been overwhelming. £1,600 has already been raised for the charity Young Minds.