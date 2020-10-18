Harry Dunn's mother urges Joe Biden to 'reconsider US position' on suspect

The mother of Harry Dunn has urged presidential candidate Joe Biden to reconsider the US's position on her son's alleged killer should he win the election.

In a video message to Mr Biden, Charlotte Charles said her "heart goes out" to him after the loss of his son in 2015 - but said her family needed justice in order to "help us on the path" to recovery.

Charlotte says the pain is 'far worse than it was this time last year' Credit: ITV News Anglia

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

The US asserted diplomatic immunity for suspect Anne Sacoolas following the crash and she was able to return to her home country - despite later admitting she had been driving on the wrong side of the road for 20 seconds before the teenager's death.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for 43-year-old Sacoolas after the CPS charged her with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving - describing the decision as "final".

Mrs Charles appealed to Mr Biden to "do your best to amend" the situation -saying Sacoolas "walking free" was "tearing us apart as a family".

It's tearing us apart as a family. We are not only trying to live without Harry every day - the pain now is far worse than it was this time last year because we are no longer numb and no longer in shock. So we have to live every day, knowing that Anne Sacoolas is still walking free, tucking her three children into bed at night - whilst we're still sat here suffering. Charlotte Charles, describing her family's emotions to Mr Biden

Urging Mr Biden to take an interest in the case should he win the election on November 3, Mrs Charles said: "We've always thought of the US as an ally and that seems to have completely fallen apart since they allowed Anne Sacoolas to return back to the US and walk away from what she's done. One US citizen has taken the life of my boy and is still not facing the justice system here in the UK for that. Please do your best to amend it."