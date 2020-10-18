Rare bird sighting draws large crowds to coast - and a warning from the police

A rare bird has been spotted on the North Norfolk coast- leading scores of birdwatchers to visit the area- and a warning from the police.

The Rufous Bush Robin - also known as a rufous bush chat - or a rufous-tailed scrub robin - is about the same size as a robin and is mostly brown, with a reddish-brown colour on its tail.

Some of the bird lovers trying to get a glimpse Credit: Mark Golley

The sighting of the bird attracted large crowds to Stiffkey near Wells-next-the Sea with the police reminding people to maintain social distancing.

Many were wearing masks as they tried to get the best shot of the rare Robin Credit: Mark Golley

It is believed this particular robin has not been seen in the country for up to 40 years.