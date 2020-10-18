Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A young girl from Luton is starring in a new national advertising campaign to raise awareness of arthritis.

Lara Hutchings and her parents Tom and Sapna appear in the Versus Arthritis charity video - to highlight the fact that it can affect people of all ages. The charity says it is an aspect of the condition which is often ignored.

Lara is the star of one of the charity videos trying to raise more awareness of arthritis Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lara was diagnosed with the condition when she was two. Her condition is now kept under control with weekly injections of an anti-inflammatory medicine.

People think its just an old persons disease, there's millions who've got it and some people think its just a bit inevitable, I don't think it gets taken seriously enough and the impact arthritis can have on people's lives, we had no idea that children can get arthritis too. Tom Hutchings, father

Around 10 million people of all ages in the UK are living with arthritis.

The video is one of a series of new adverts released by the charity in a campaign called Stories of Strength.

