Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Bedfordshire.

The Fire Service was called to Kensworth to reports of an alarm going off at an address in Plewes Close on Friday, 16th October.

Upon entry, they found the body of a woman.

We have a team of detectives working on this to understand the exact circumstances of what happened, but would appeal to anyone with information to contact the investigation team. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall

Emergency services were called to Plewes Close Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men, aged 31 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 17th October. The currently remain in custody.

There will be an increased police presence in Kensworth over the coming days to provide reassurance and to carry out various enquiries. Kensworth is a small village and we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw anything which seemed out of the ordinary in the area on Friday morning. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall